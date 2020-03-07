Well into March

St Paul Farmers Market 290 5th Street East, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55101

Rise from your winter hibernation with the St. Paul Farmers Market's wellness event, "Well into March." 25 local growers will be selling honey-based skincare products, cold remedies, microgreens, baked good, and more. In addition to that, various activities will be offered throughout the day, including a healthy food cooking class, kombucha-based mocktail tastings, and the most Minnesotan thing we've all probably heard in a while, "Snowga," outdoors yoga. Dress warm!

