Rise from your winter hibernation with the St. Paul Farmers Market's wellness event, "Well into March." 25 local growers will be selling honey-based skincare products, cold remedies, microgreens, baked good, and more. In addition to that, various activities will be offered throughout the day, including a healthy food cooking class, kombucha-based mocktail tastings, and the most Minnesotan thing we've all probably heard in a while, "Snowga," outdoors yoga. Dress warm!