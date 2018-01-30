Welcome to the North
Askov Finlayson 200 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Those crazy #North branders, Askov Finlayson and The Bachelor Farmer, are having a courtyard party to celebrate the launch of their new beer: Keep the North Cold. The golden ale is made in collaboration with Fair State Brewing and raises money to fight climate change. Grab a tapper, sit at a bonfire, scarf a bowl of chili, and revel in your chosen atmosphere.
