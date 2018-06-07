Welcome to Hell

ThinkSelf and Minneapolis playwright Janet Preus team up to present a one-of-a-kind play examining the nature of emotionally abusive relationships. Featuring the characters "He" and "She," played by four different actors, the production uses ASL, spoken English, and audio and video recordings to shift between absurd comedy and harrowing drama as it tells the story of a relationship stuck in abusive cycles. The performance runs for just four days at Open Eye Figure Theatre; interpreters will be provided upon request for DeafBlind patrons.