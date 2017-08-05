Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop
Spruce Flowers & Home 4940 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410
In this workshop, you will learn how to make a mixed bloom hand-tied bouquet. This class is perfect for someone who is thinking of arranging their own wedding flowers or who is panicking because they have been “selected” to arrange flowers for someone else's big day. Check out the same day corsages, boutonnieres, and floral crowns workshop Spruce is offering, too.
