Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop

to Google Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00

Spruce Flowers & Home 4940 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410

In this workshop, you will learn how to make a mixed bloom hand-tied bouquet. This class is perfect for someone who is thinking of arranging their own wedding flowers or who is panicking because they have been “selected” to arrange flowers for someone else's big day. Check out the same day corsages, boutonnieres, and floral crowns workshop Spruce is offering, too. 

Info

Spruce Flowers & Home 4940 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota 55410 View Map

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Flower Bouquet Workshop - 2017-08-05 11:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™