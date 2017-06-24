Wedding Guestbook Workshop
Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
One of the best part about weddings is the people you celebrate it with, so make your guest book something special. In addition to adding your digitally-cut names to the cover, this workshop will teach you how to book bind, foil, stamp and emboss, and create page pockets, perfect for creating a book that commemorates a day of love and community.
All participants leave with a 10 percent off coupon. Check out Paper Source's companion workshops that day, which put your personal touch on cake toppers and envelopes.
