Wedding Flower Workshop

Spruce Flowers & Home 4940 France Ave., Edina, Minnesota 55410

In this workshop, you will learn how to make a mixed bloom hand-tied bouquet.  This class is perfect for someone who is thinking of arranging their own flowers for their wedding or is  panicking because they have been “selected” to arrange flowers for the friend/sister/daughter’s wedding. Check out the same day corsages, boutonnieres, and floral crowns workshop Spruce is offering, too.

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

