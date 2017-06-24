Wedding Envelope Workshop

Whether you are getting your invitations custom printed or making them yourself, this class will show you how to bring extra sophistication to your envelopes with DIY touches. You'll learn how to make and line envelopes, create seals, stamp and emboss, address your envelopes like a pro, and more.

All participants receive a 10 percent coupon on Paper Source products. Check out Paper Source's companion workshops that day, which put your personal touch on guestbooks and cake toppers.