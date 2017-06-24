Wedding Envelope Workshop

to Google Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00

Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Whether you are getting your invitations custom printed or making them yourself, this class will show you how to bring extra sophistication to your envelopes with DIY touches. You'll learn how to make and line envelopes, create seals, stamp and emboss, address your envelopes like a pro, and more.

All participants receive a 10 percent coupon on Paper Source products. Check out Paper Source's companion workshops that day, which put your personal touch on guestbooks and cake toppers

Info

Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Envelope Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™