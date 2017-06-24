Wedding Cake Topper Workshop

to Google Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00

Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Getting DIY-elegance is easier than you think: Paper Source will provide the digitally-cut header with your names, and they'll teach you how to foil and make paper flowers to customize it! Everyone leaves with a 10 percent coupon and another item checked off of the wedding list. 

Check out Paper Source's companion workshops that day, which put your personal touch on guestbooks and envelopes

Info

Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Wedding Cake Topper Workshop - 2017-06-24 11:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™