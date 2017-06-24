Wedding Cake Topper Workshop
Paper Source 3048 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Getting DIY-elegance is easier than you think: Paper Source will provide the digitally-cut header with your names, and they'll teach you how to foil and make paper flowers to customize it! Everyone leaves with a 10 percent coupon and another item checked off of the wedding list.
Check out Paper Source's companion workshops that day, which put your personal touch on guestbooks and envelopes.
