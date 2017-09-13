"We Are Golden": HAT MAKE Gallery Reception

This Fashion Week Minnesota event will be a showcase of designer Celina Kane's Fall/Winter HAT MAKE ready-to-wear pieces, including the We Are Golden collection. The event will double as a celebration for the brand's relaunch and introduction of Kane's new couture line, Celina Kane, which will premier in the Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Guests will have the opportunity to pre-order pieces from the couture line, and purchase pieces from the HAT MAKE ready-to-wear collection.