Wayzata Chilly Open
Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka 220 Grove Lane East, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
The Wayzata Chilly Open is back for another winter weekend on the carved-out 9-hole course on Lake Minnetonka. Hit the frozen links with your tool of choice--hockey sticks, tee-ball bats, and golf clubs have all made appearances in the past--then warm up post-round with a bowl of chili from the cook-off. Buy your tickets in advance for $45 - $75.
Info
