Washburn Games
Bryn Mawr Meadows 601 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Washburn Center for Children is hosting its 8th annual Washburn Games, a noncompetitive sports sampler, to raise money for therapeutic care for kids with mental health challenges. Bring the kids and let them kick the soccer ball, shoot a couple baskets, and do whatever it is you do to a wicket in cricket. Tickets are $10/child online, $15/child at the event.
Info
