Walking Tour of Washburn-Fair Oaks Historic District
Calling all architectural history fanatics!
Hosted by the Hennepin History Museum, this walking tour showcases the architecture of what used to be the Miller District. Learn about the Washburn, Pillsbury, Morrison, Christian, and Crosby families and the homes that they built, as well as famous architect Edwin Hewitt.
The tour is led by local historian and author Shari Albers.
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
