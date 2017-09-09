Walk to End Alzheimer's Twin Cities
Target Field 550 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research is coming to the Twin Cities. All you have to do is move your feet. All ages are welcome to meet at Target Field to walk and fight this disease. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; walk begins at 9:25 a.m. Free.
Info
Target Field 550 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Special Events