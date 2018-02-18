VocalEssence WITNESS: Of Such I Dream
The VocalEssence Youth Choral Arts Initiative pays homage to the social and artistic movement that was the Harlem Renaissance with a little movement of its own. The new youth choir makes its debut with a multidisciplinary, multimedia performance of composer William Banfield's I Trust Harlem Is Still There, a chamber symphony based on the letters of Langston Hughes. Tickets are $10 - $40.
