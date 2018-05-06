VocalEssence Gala 2018
Minneapolis Hilton 1001 Marquette Ave S , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Every other year, VocalEssence throws a a fundraiser gala to benefit its community engagement programs. The theme? Singing. This year's gala will feature cocktails, not-so-silent auctions, a wine raffle, a photo booth, dinner, and vocal performances from the VocalEssence Chorus, Singers Of This Age, and The New Standards.
Info
Benefits & Fundraisers, Concert, Food & Drink, Live Music