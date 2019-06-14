Vintage & Modern Market at Carver Junk Company Minneapolis

This shopping event is your last opportunity to shop at Carver Junk Company's Minneapolis location before they close up shop and focus on their much larger Chaska store.

Giveaways, special vendors, and fun events make this their "biggest ever" event in the Minneapolis location.

Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 15 hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Say your goodbyes to Chicago Avenue!