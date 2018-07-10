Victorian Ladies Camp

Gibbs Farm: Pathway to Dakota & Pioneer Life 2097 West Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul MN, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113

This three-day camp from the Ramsey County Historical Society allows the uber-nostalgic to learn about the language of fans and flowers, practice sewing and drawing, host a tea party, and more. For girls age 11-15. Tickets are $99.

651-646-8629
