Victorian Ladies Camp
Gibbs Farm: Pathway to Dakota & Pioneer Life 2097 West Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul MN, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113
This three-day camp from the Ramsey County Historical Society allows the uber-nostalgic to learn about the language of fans and flowers, practice sewing and drawing, host a tea party, and more. For girls age 11-15. Tickets are $99.
Fashion, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries