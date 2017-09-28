Vera Wang Spring 2018 trunk show
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
You know her, you love her, you've saved at least three of her dresses to your wedding Pinterest board, she's the one and only, Vera Wang. Fresh from spring 2018 bridal market, the queen of bridal fashion's Spring collection makes its way off your computer screen and into l'atelier couture. Book an appointment in advance and receive exclusive trunk show discounts during the event.
Info
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event