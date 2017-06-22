Minnetonka Orchards Venue Open House

Minnetonka Orchards 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista, Minnesota 55364

Visit Minnetonka Orchards to take a tour of their ceremony and reception sites and meet with some of their partnering vendors. The orchard and its wedding sites are available for reservation anytime May through November, so stop by after the work day to learn about the venue's customizable activities and amenities. 

Info

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

Visit Event Website

