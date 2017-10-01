Vendemmia
Broders' Pasta Bar 5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Celebrate the year's grape harvest by watching people stomp on them. Terzo and Broders' Pasta Bar are hosting their 3rd annual celebration, Vendemmia, on Oct. 1, complete with live music, a wide selection of beer and wine, and some good, old-fashioned grape stomping. Hopefully everyone maintains their balance (see: "Grape Lady"). Free.
