Anna Meredith: Varmints

Google Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00

BUY TICKETS

Aria 105 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

SPCO’s Liquid Music Series and Walker Art Center team up to present Anna Meredith at Aria, performing her critically lauded debut album Varmints. Known for her maximalist composition and sonic experimentation, Anna Meredith shatters the lines between different genres, combining classical, dance, pop, and rock music into one compositional experience that has blown away audiences and critics around the world. Tickets are $20-$25.

Info
Aria 105 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Live Music
BUY TICKETS
Google Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Anna Meredith: Varmints - 2018-02-07 19:30:00