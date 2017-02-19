Vanished Splendor Book Pop-Up Exhibition

See the new coloring book by Robert Alexander and Christopher Bohnet that features the accessories, art, architecture, and more from the reign of Nicholas and Alexandra. Plus, along with some of the colorable images from the book you can get a sneak peak at the original pieces and Faberge items that inspired the images. All of the proceeds from books purchased will be donated to the Museum of Russian Art. Tickets $5 - $10 (and free for children and members).