Valentine's Saturday at Max's

Max's at The Shops at Excelsior & Grand will host their annual Valentine's Saturday event, with plenty of festivities to get you in the love-filled mood. Global chocolate samples, a wide greeting card selection, and of course their artisan jewelry can serve as the perfect gifts for your loved one–or stop by to snag something for yourself.

In addition, our own Stephanie March will be live broadcasting myTalk 107.1's "Weekly Dish" with Stephanie Hansen in the shop from 9 to 11 a.m., and from 11 to 1 p.m. Allison Kaplan and her mother will be live broadcasting "Shop Girls" for guests to enjoy.