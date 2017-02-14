Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum

Google Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00

Minnesota Transportation Museum 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130

Bring your valentine back in time, and pull out your best 1920s and 1930s black-tie attire for a special meal in the historic mid-century dining car. When you're done with dinner, you can enjoy chocolate tastings, jazz, cigar rolling demos, and more in the museum. 

Info

Minnesota Transportation Museum 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Dinner at the Minnesota Transportation Museum - 2017-02-14 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™