Vahvet Naiset: The Women of FinnFest

The Vahvat Naiset (strong women) of FinnFest USA are breaking out their strong pipes (and Finnish folk harps) at The O'Shaughnessy. Featuring performances from violinist Sara Pajanen, accordionist Teija Niku and one-woman band Maija Kauhanen, Vahvat Naiset promises an "unforgettable evening of individual performances". Tickets $26 - $30.