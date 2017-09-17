Despite what, well, probably no one says, there's no such thing as too much wedding cake....or wedding flowers, or wedding decorations, or wedding fashion. But just in case, The Wedding Guys are giving that theory a little test with UNVEILED, our Cities biggest collection of all things wedding. Gather ideas for everything from photography to stationary for your big day, sipping and tasting all along the way. Buy a ticket and get a second for free online at TheWeddingGuys.com. See you at the Tasting Bar!