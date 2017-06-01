Unveiled Beauty: Cultivating You Empowerment Series

Unveiled Beauty: Cultivating YOU! is an empowerment series created by Fashion Meets Poetry to create an empowering space for women to embrace the journey of life, the power of story, and the beauty of oneself through poetry, creative self-expression, knowledge & sisterhood. Attendees will be empowered with tools and resources to explore both inner and outer beauty. The event includes speakers, interactive discussions, beverages and hors d'oeuvres, poetry and networking.