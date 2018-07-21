United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

to Google Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00

Buy Tickets

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Ahead of the Minnesota Orchestra's South Africa tour, Osmo Vänskä and a variety of vocal guests premiere Bongani Ndodana-Breen’s Harmonia Ubuntu—inspired, partly, by Nelson Mandela—following up with Beethoven's Ode to Joy. Sounds like a pretty good way to celebrate International Music Day to us. 

Info
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2018-07-21 20:00:00