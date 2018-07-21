United Through Music: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Ahead of the Minnesota Orchestra's South Africa tour, Osmo Vänskä and a variety of vocal guests premiere Bongani Ndodana-Breen’s Harmonia Ubuntu—inspired, partly, by Nelson Mandela—following up with Beethoven's Ode to Joy. Sounds like a pretty good way to celebrate International Music Day to us.
