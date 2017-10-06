UNIQUE Minneapolis

For the first time, Unique Markets is coming to the Midwest. Partnering with the AIGA Design Conference, Unique will showcase the largest pop-up shopping event in the country right here at the Convention Center. The event will feature over 150 local makers, independent designers and emerging brands, offering home goods, clothing, apothecary products, kids' toys, and so much more! There will also be a DIY station, photo-worthy moments, and free snacks and drinks from our sponsors.

Admission is free, but registering is required.