Union Depot Holiday Bake Sale

Snack now or gift later (maybe both?) at the 5th annual day-long cheat meal. Nearly 30 local tastemakers will be on site in the Depot's Waiting Room with tables full of sugary treats for purchase. Enjoy live music while you shop for delicious gifts and even learn to make a few yourself at baking, cooking, and crafting demonstrations all throughout the day. Grab a ticket in advance for $5 or upgrade to VIP status for $10 and receive a commemorative bakery box filled with recipe cards and coupons/offers from participating bakeries. Proceeds from the ticket sales benefit Neighborhood House.