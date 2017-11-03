Uncertain Reality

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The Karen L. Charles' Threads Dance Project is kicking off its 10th season with a unique mixture of Charles' two passions — choreography and mathematics. The dance explores the concept of Chaos Theory by combining movement and interactive technological imagery. How this is going to happen is an uncertain reality. Tickets $24 - $29.

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
