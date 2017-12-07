UDT Dance Revolutions

U of M Rarig Center Proscenium 330 21st Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

Leave your DDR set (and skills) at home, sit back, and relax as the University Dance Theatre explores dance in a global context. The UDT is showcasing four distinct works in one night of contemporary dance: STOP by Susan Marshall, An Unkindness of Ravens by Carl Flink, Artifact (of) by Sidra Bell, and Being Human by Gregory Vuyani Maqoma. Tickets $7 - $17.

Info
Dance, Theater
