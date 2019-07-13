Two Rivers Antique Flea Market
The Big White House 1900 3rd Ave. S., Anoka, Minnesota 55303
Need a little Saturday getaway? Spend hours browsing vintage goods at the Two Rivers Antique Flea Market. Over 25 vendors come together to showcase furniture, garden goods, collectibles, home decor, jewelry, and more.
The market is held every second Saturday of each month from May-September, so if you just can't get enough, simply head back next month.
Info
