Two Mile Hollow
The first-time collaboration between Theater Mu and Mixed Blood Theatre tells the story of the Donnellys, a family that has recently sold its estate and must now divvy up the leftover belongings. Tears are shed, laughs are had, and major secrets are spilled, all with the encouragement of a glass or 10 of white wine. Tickets are $5 - $50.
Mixed Blood Theatre 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
