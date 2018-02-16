Two Mile Hollow

to Google Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Mixed Blood Theatre 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

The first-time collaboration between Theater Mu and Mixed Blood Theatre tells the story of the Donnellys, a family that has recently sold its estate and must now divvy up the leftover belongings. Tears are shed, laughs are had, and major secrets are spilled, all with the encouragement of a glass or 10 of white wine. Tickets are $5 - $50. 

Info
Mixed Blood Theatre 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
Theater
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Two Mile Hollow - 2018-02-16 00:00:00