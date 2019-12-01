Twin Cities Trolley Holiday Light Tours
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 2945 Empire Lane N., Plymouth, Minnesota 55447
See residential holiday lights San Francisco-style, from the windows of a vintage trolley. The two-hour tour winds through the northwest 'burbs holiday displays providing a glimpse of authentic holiday life in the Bold North. Don't forget yer extra pair of long johns, the trolley can get chilly!
Tickets are $35
Info
