Twin Cities Trolley Holiday Light Tours

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 2945 Empire Lane N., Plymouth, Minnesota 55447

See residential holiday lights San Francisco-style, from the windows of a vintage trolley. The two-hour tour winds through the northwest 'burbs holiday displays providing a glimpse of authentic holiday life in the Bold North. Don't forget yer extra pair of long johns, the trolley can get chilly! 

Tickets are $35

Special Events
