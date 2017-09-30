Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017
Minnesota Center for Book Arts Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
The 13th annual Twin Cities Zine Fest, a celebration of self-publishing and zines, is happening at the Minnesota Center For Book Arts. More than 90 zinesters are set to show up to TCZF 2017, including Chau Chau and All Black Zine. All events are free and open to the public.
Info
Minnesota Center for Book Arts Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Book Reading/Signing, Festival