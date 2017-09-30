Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017

to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00

Minnesota Center for Book Arts Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

The 13th annual Twin Cities Zine Fest, a celebration of self-publishing and zines, is happening at the Minnesota Center For Book Arts. More than 90 zinesters are set to show up to TCZF 2017, including Chau Chau and All Black Zine. All events are free and open to the public.

Info
Minnesota Center for Book Arts Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Book Reading/Signing, Festival
to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Zine Fest 2017 - 2017-09-30 11:00:00