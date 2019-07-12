Twin Cities Trolley Tour

http://www.twincitiestrolley.com/

Mall of America I-494 & Hwy. 77, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

Cruise past Minnehaha Falls, Minnesota State Capitol, Summit Avenue mansions and much more in a street car replica. This guided tour takes you through the major landmarks of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Pick up locations include the Mall of America and two downtown Minneapolis locations. Tickets are $39.95 for adults and $34.95 for children and seniors.

Info

Interior of Mall of America in Bloomington, MN
Mall of America I-494 & Hwy. 77, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Sales, Special Events
