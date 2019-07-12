Twin Cities Trolley Tour
Cruise past Minnehaha Falls, Minnesota State Capitol, Summit Avenue mansions and much more in a street car replica. This guided tour takes you through the major landmarks of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Pick up locations include the Mall of America and two downtown Minneapolis locations. Tickets are $39.95 for adults and $34.95 for children and seniors.
