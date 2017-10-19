Twin Cities Tap Festival

to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00

The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

No, we're not talking about craft beer... tap dancers are strapping on their shoes for a weekend of classes, workshops, and performances. The Cowles Center's third-annual event will not only highlight Minnesota's own tap and percussive dancers, but also showcase talented individuals from all over the country. Tickets are $15-$30.

Info
The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Dance, Festival
to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Tap Festival - 2017-10-19 00:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™