Twin Cities Tap Festival
The Cowles Center for Dance & The Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
No, we're not talking about craft beer... tap dancers are strapping on their shoes for a weekend of classes, workshops, and performances. The Cowles Center's third-annual event will not only highlight Minnesota's own tap and percussive dancers, but also showcase talented individuals from all over the country. Tickets are $15-$30.
Info
Dance, Festival