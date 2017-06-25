Self-described "weirdos", otherwise known as the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society, will be hosting several 'gory, kitschy and obscure' films throughout the summer at the old Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Come for "Kung Fu Night" (every third Thursday), "Kaiju Buffet" (mystery giant monster move + Mexican buffet on the last Sunday of each month), or Schwarzenegger (Commando on June 28).