Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society

Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00

Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Self-described "weirdos", otherwise known as the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society, will be hosting several 'gory, kitschy and obscure' films throughout the summer at the old Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Come for "Kung Fu Night" (every third Thursday), "Kaiju Buffet" (mystery giant monster move + Mexican buffet on the last Sunday of each month), or Schwarzenegger (Commando on June 28).

Info
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Film, Theater
Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-25 12:00:00 Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-06-28 16:00:00 Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-13 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-07-21 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society - 2017-09-02 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™