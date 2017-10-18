Twin Cities Film Fest

to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00

Buy Passes

ShowPlace ICON Theatre 1625 West End Blvd., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416

Calling all film aficionados and aspiring directors — the Twin Cities Film Fest is back. Featuring a lineup with more filmmakers than any previous year, TCFF is bringing shows like The Year of Spectacular Men, Purple Dreams, Permanent, and even one about our favorite "Science Guy" to the ShowPlace ICON Theatres at the West End. Bring popcorn (or buy it).

Info
ShowPlace ICON Theatre 1625 West End Blvd., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 View Map
Festival, Film
Buy Passes
to Google Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Cities Film Fest - 2017-10-18 00:00:00