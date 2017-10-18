Twin Cities Film Fest
ShowPlace ICON Theatre 1625 West End Blvd., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
Calling all film aficionados and aspiring directors — the Twin Cities Film Fest is back. Featuring a lineup with more filmmakers than any previous year, TCFF is bringing shows like The Year of Spectacular Men, Purple Dreams, Permanent, and even one about our favorite "Science Guy" to the ShowPlace ICON Theatres at the West End. Bring popcorn (or buy it).
Info
ShowPlace ICON Theatre 1625 West End Blvd., Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 View Map
Festival, Film