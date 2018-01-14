Twin Cities Bridal Show

St. Paul RiverCentre 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., Ste. 502, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Meet and greet service providers, browse dress, linen, and floral samples, and find the inspiration for your wedding all in the same day! With 130 exhibiting companies, the Wedding Dream Expo is your one-stop-shop for all things Big Day-related. Come for the Aisle of Style fashion show, stay for the live, interactive Pinterest board. 

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event
