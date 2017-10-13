Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

The largest literary gathering in the Upper Midwest is back in the Minnesota State Fairground's Fine Arts building this year. It will feature newbies and previous award-winners alike, such as Daniel Handler (also known as Lemony Snicket), New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast, and spoken-word poet Yrsa Daley-Ward. 

Info
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Book Reading/Signing, Festival
