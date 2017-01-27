Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota presents "Classical Connections"

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Pairing tutus and monsters might not be what you expect from a night of ballet, but it should be. Watch as Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota mixes their art with the art of others (classical music, literature, and more). Tickets $25 - $35 for the shows on March 10 and 11.

