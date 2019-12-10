Tuesdays with Lazerbeak Live
Local legend and Doomtree Records co-founder Lazerbeak co-hosts his weekly podcast with Jeyca Maldonado. This live recording of a Tuesdays with Lazerbeak episode at the Parkway Theater takes on mental health topics with Wellness Minneapolis, and features a live performance from Dizzy Fae.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $14 at the door.
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Concert, Live Music