The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University 2004 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota
TU Dance opens its 16th season with performances at The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University. The show includes two company premiers, Something Amber and Tracks, as well as various dances that express ideas about art and the human experience through modern dance, classical ballet, and African-based and urban dance.
Tickets start at $24.
