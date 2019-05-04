As TU Dance celebrates its 15th season, founding Artistic Directors Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands are bringing in choreographers that have helped create the vision for the company through dance. Ron K. Brown's Where The Light Shines Through, created for TU Dance in 2017, and pieces by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar will be performed at the three performances throughout the weekend at the O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University.