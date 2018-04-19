TU Dance and Justin Vernon
Contemporary dance troupe TU, teams up with Justin Vernon, also known as Bon Iver. The three-night event will feature both new choreography from TU, as well as new music from Vernon. This is also the chance to experience the newly-restored Palace Theater.
