TU Dance and Justin Vernon

Palace Theatre 17 7th Pl. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Contemporary dance troupe TU, teams up with Justin Vernon, also known as Bon Iver. The three-night event will feature both new choreography from TU, as well as new music from Vernon. This is also the chance to experience the newly-restored Palace Theater.

