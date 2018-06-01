Truvelle Special Collection Event

to Google Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00

A & Be Bridal 1607 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Elevate the prep for your special day with this extra-special event. a&be Minneapolis is one of 10 bridal shops in the country chosen to host a customized Truvelle trunk show. 20 totally customized gowns range from size six to size 18, helping every bride find her perfect and unique gown. By appointment only. 

Info
A & Be Bridal 1607 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Bridal/Weddings
612-238-1300
to Google Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Truvelle Special Collection Event - 2018-06-01 00:00:00