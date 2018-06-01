Truvelle Special Collection Event
A & Be Bridal 1607 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Elevate the prep for your special day with this extra-special event. a&be Minneapolis is one of 10 bridal shops in the country chosen to host a customized Truvelle trunk show. 20 totally customized gowns range from size six to size 18, helping every bride find her perfect and unique gown. By appointment only.
Info
A & Be Bridal 1607 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Bridal/Weddings