Trombone Shorty

to Google Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00

Buy Friday Tickets Buy Saturday Tickets

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Since he first picked up the trombone around age four, Trombone Shorty has been thrilling audiences with his equally energetic music and live performance. So why would he only play the Zoo for one night? Trombone Shorty and his talented band play the Weesner Family Amphitheater on June 15-16. 

Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Concert, Live Music
to Google Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Trombone Shorty - 2018-06-16 19:00:00