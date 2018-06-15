Trombone Shorty
Since he first picked up the trombone around age four, Trombone Shorty has been thrilling audiences with his equally energetic music and live performance. So why would he only play the Zoo for one night? Trombone Shorty and his talented band play the Weesner Family Amphitheater on June 15-16.
