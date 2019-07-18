Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens

Cultivate not only your garden, but also your passion for trending topics in horticulture through this all-day session.

Choose which workshops and tours you attend throughout the day, whether it be Photography in Your Garden; Kitchen Gardens: Bountiful & Beautiful; Beyond Rosemary, Basil & Thyme: Unusual, Interesting, and Uncommon Herbs to Enjoy; or Lunch-On-The-Go: Tram Tour with the Arboretum Director. These are just a few examples from the list of 14 sessions to choose from, so you can pursue your interests.

Tickets include morning coffee and a snack, your choice of three sessions and Arboretum admission. $99 per member, and $119 per non-member of the Arboretum.