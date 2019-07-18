Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens

to Google Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00

Buy Tickets

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318

Cultivate not only your garden, but also your passion for trending topics in horticulture through this all-day session. 

Choose which workshops and tours you attend throughout the day, whether it be Photography in Your Garden; Kitchen Gardens: Bountiful & Beautiful; Beyond Rosemary, Basil & Thyme: Unusual, Interesting, and Uncommon Herbs to Enjoy; or Lunch-On-The-Go: Tram Tour with the Arboretum Director. These are just a few examples from the list of 14 sessions to choose from, so you can pursue your interests. 

Tickets include morning coffee and a snack, your choice of three sessions and Arboretum admission. $99 per member, and $119 per non-member of the Arboretum. 

Info

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Store
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318 View Map
Lecture/Discussion
952-443-1400
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Trending Horticulture: Advancing the Art & Science of Your Gardens - 2019-07-18 09:00:00